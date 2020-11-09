Man overdosed on Fentanyl after Conway woman sold pills, refused to give him his prescribed medicine

by: Kaitlyn Luna

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking related charges.

Amy Marie Mishoe, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of Fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On April 11, 2018, the Horry County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at Mishoe’s house, according to evidence presented in court. During the search, DEU found firearms, ammunition, and 132 tablets of Oxycodone. 

On March 26, 2019, Loris Police Department responded to a store in Loris in reference to a possible overdose of an individual.

The victim’s girlfriend told officers she and her boyfriend went to Mishoe’s house to get his prescribed medication, but Mishoe refused to give him the medication, saying he owed her money, according to police.

Instead, Mishoe gave the individual three small blue pills for $30. The victim took one of the pills and was shortly thereafter sent to the Loris Emergency Department for treatment. 

Loris police did an analysis on the blue pills and confirmed the pill contained Fentanyl.

Mishoe has been sentenced to 138 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision without parole.

The case was investigated by the DEA Tactical Diversion Squad, DEU, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), Loris Police Department, and Horry County Police Department.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. 

