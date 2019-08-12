Man pleads innocent to ’99 Alabama cold case slayings

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A man accused of killing two Dothan teens in 1999 has pleaded not guilty.
 
News outlets report that Coley McCraney entered a plea of not guilty to capital murder charges during a court appearance this week.
 
McCraney was arrested in March for the shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The bodies of the two 17-year-olds were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.
 
Police said they identified McCraney as a possible suspect after using genetic genealogy techniques on crime scene DNA. They said subsequent testing indicated McCraney’s DNA was a match.
 
McCraney’s wife and his defense lawyers have professed his innocence.
 
Defense lawyers say they anticipate a trial will be held in 2020. McCraney is being held without bond.

