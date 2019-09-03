Man recovering after Monday shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) A 61-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the shoulder last night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Town Center Drive just before 10 o’clock last night. Police say the man answered a knock on his door to find a masked gunman on the other side. The victim told police he tired to shut the door, but says the man shot him in the shoulder before he could get away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with information should call LaGrange Police or Troup County Crimestoppers.