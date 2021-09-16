Man sentenced to 6+ years in prison after family pet finds meth bag

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to prison following a family dog finding his meth stash.

According to officials, a Thomas County dog found a bag containing a large quantity of methamphetamine, sparking a chain of events resulting in a Southwest Georgia resident with a lengthy criminal history being sentenced to prison after admitting the methamphetamine belonged to him and that he intended to distribute the drug.

Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, of Meigs, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 75 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson after Reese pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

“The unusual facts in this case do not diminish the serious consequences repeat offenders face when caught trafficking methamphetamine in the Middle District of Georgia,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

He went on to say, “Our office, working alongside our law enforcement partners, will work to bring to justice those who repeatedly break the law and endanger citizens by their criminal actions.”

According to facts admitted by Reese in open court, a resident of Ochlocknee (Thomas County), Georgia, called authorities on December 13, 2019, regarding a suspicious brown satchel found by his dog.

The dog’s owner reported that his dog had come home that day carrying the bag. When the owner opened the bag to check for identification, he found what appeared to be large quantities of illegal narcotics and immediately called the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The contents tested positive for 154.78 grams of methamphetamine. Lottery tickets were also found inside of the bag.

Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents were able to pinpoint the exact location and time that the lottery tickets had been purchased. Pulling surveillance video from the Susie Q’s Foods in Meigs, officers observed Reese purchasing the lottery tickets; on December 16, 2019, the police obtained an arrest warrant for Reese.

The next day, a woman filed a report with the Cairo Police Department alleging that on December 13, 2019, Reese came into her room at the Grady Lodge and punched her in the face, fracturing her eye socket, and demanded to know where his methamphetamine was located.

Reese was taken into custody on December 19, 2019, and he subsequently admitted that the brown bag belonged to him, and he planned to distribute the methamphetamine.

Reese has prior felony convictions for burglary and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, both in the Superior Court of Tift County.