COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

Dominique Wisdom would have turned 23 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was found shot to death in the crossroads of Torch Hill Road and Mathews Street according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Wisdom was pronounced dead on scene at 2:15 Monday morning, November 30th.

Stay with News 3 as we work to learn more about the murder of Dominique Wisdom.