Man shot in leg during attempted armed robbery in Lagrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WRBL)–A Lagrange man has been shot in the leg during an attempted armed robbery.

According to the Lagrange Police Department the shooting happened Sept. 24 at 8:03 p.m. Investigators were called out to 900 Georgia Avenue. When officials arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Ronnie Sargent, had been shot in the leg.

Investigators say Sargent told them as he was walking on Graphic Street, he was approached by the suspect who driving a black vehicle. The suspect attempted to rob Sargent, during the encounter, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Sargent in the leg.

Sargent was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for his injury.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.