Man shot, killed on Cusseta Road Saturday evening

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man has died after a shooting on Cusseta Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed 20-year-old Quincy Atkins died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m. at the Piedmont Regional Emergency Room Trauma Center.

Columbus Police responded to a shooting call and vehicle crash around 5:00 p.m, to the 2800 block of Cusseta Road.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had struck the residence and the driver was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Atkins was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Emergency Room for treatment but later died of his wounds. The Homicide Division assumed the investigation.

It was determined the victim was shot in or near his car at 2900 Cusseta Road and crashed after attempting to flee. There is currently no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

No other injuries were reported. The residence that was struck had minor damage to the front porch and a fence was heavily damaged.

Atkins is the 13th homicide in Muscogee County this year.

