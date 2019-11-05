Man stabbed to death in fight that erupted while standing in line for a Popeyes chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) – Maryland police say a man was stabbed to death outside of a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently re-released chicken sandwich.

The two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeyes on Monday night when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering chicken sandwiches, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told news outlets. The fight then spilled outside where one of the men stabbed the other, according to police.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was from the Washington area. He was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

Police are still looking for the suspect and have called on him to surrender.

The victim and the suspect’s identities haven’t been released.