Man survives as tree falls on his truck

Mike Johnson of Columbus was  driving northwest on Warm Springs Road this morning when a tree came crashing down on his Dodge ram pick-up truck.

 Johnson says he saw the tree coming down as he tried to move along. He says the incident left him with minor nicks and cuts because God was looking out for him.

“It just landed right on the front of my truck and bashed in the windshield and the driver’s side window and dented in the hood and the roof, the doors on both sides, driver’s and passenger side,” said Mike Johnson.

Johnson was able to swerve to the side of the road and get out of the truck. He says he’s grateful for the fire and EMS crew that just happened to be approaching. They stopped to offer assistance.

