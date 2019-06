MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —There were no patients in an ambulance when it was stolen earlier this morning in Mobile, Alabama.

Police say the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in the ambulance and take it for a joy ride.

Police have a suspect in custody.

