Man wielding knife at North Columbus Walmart facing seven charges

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The man who was “hollering and threatening to cut people a knife” at a north Columbus Walmart is facing seven charges.

23-year-old Leo Ricardo Segura has been charged with: Terroristic Threats (Felony), Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime (Felony) Reckless Conduct (Misd), Disorderly Conduct (City Ordinance), Aggravated Assault (Felony), Theft by Shoplifting (Felony) and Obstruction of Police Officers (Felony).

Police say on Saturday around 4:00 p.m., the Columbus 911 Center began to receive multiple calls from witnesses who reported that a man armed with a knife was threatening customers inside the Walmart Supercenter in the 5400 block of Whittlesey Boulevard.

Before the officers arrived, additional information received from witnesses who said that the suspect, still armed with the knife, had fled from Walmart and was being pursued by others.

A witness in the parking lot of Walmart, who was lawfully armed with a firearm, attempted to intercept the suspect but was unsuccessful. A second witness, also lawfully armed with a pistol, observed the fleeing suspect pulling on the driver’s door handles of vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, to include his own vehicle. That witness confronted the suspect and pointed his firearm at him. The suspect then fled on foot again, this time across Whittlesey Boulevard, into the parking lot of Columbus Park Crossing, between the Olive Garden Restaurant and Barnes and Noble.

At that time the first Columbus Police Officer arrived, was directed to the suspect and when she spotted him he was still showing the knife. The officer then pointed her pistol at him, ordered him to drop the knife and he did. The officer was soon after joined by other Columbus Police Officers, some of whom were off-duty, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The management at Walmart reported that he had been seen several times in the store during the past few days and had slept in a vehicle in the parking lot for the past few nights.

There have been reports that gunfire was heard and that someone may have been shot in this incident, but neither of those assertions are true. The only injuries that were reported were by Columbus Police Officers and the suspect. Those injuries occurred during a subsequent attempt by the suspect to escape from custody.

These charges will be heard by a Recorder’s Court Judge on Monday 12-16-19 at 2:00 PM