Management of local temp agency responds to claims of not paying workers, says issue caused by technical error

This video shows roughly thirty people gathered outside of Integra Business Alternatives in downtown Columbus on Friday, after claiming to have not been paid for their hard work.

“This is the third time this happened to us and they say they are just as lost as we is. We just working for free and I’m sick of it,” says an Integra Business Alternatives employee.

Now, management is responding by claiming that the mistake was due to a technical error.

“Integrating 30 years of data to a new system, we knew there was going to be hiccups, unfortunately the hiccup that occurred was with payroll,” says Senior Recruiter for Integra Business Alternatives, Ryan Westforth.

After the issue occurred with the payroll system, another issued arose with the checks disrupted to employees in place of the missing deposits. Shortly after distribution, those checks wouldn’t cash and employers were still without pay.

“Over the weekend we’ve put a safeguard in place. With the check situation, we will no longer ever issue out any paper checks, primarily now because a lot of businesses in the area will not accept Integra checks in the future,” says Westforth.

Moving forward, Integra says they’re aware of the setback this has caused their company and are committed to rebuilding.

“It was an unfortunate situation, and I understand that if they have lost trust in us. I completely understand that, but what we’re going to do, we’re going to work day in and day out to build that trust back,” says Westforth.

Here’s a link to the owners initial statement. The owner of Integra says the issue has been resolved.

