Manhunt underway for triple homicide suspect, missing Georgia 2-year-old

MACON, Ga. (CNN)- Authorities in Georgia have put out a Levi’s call — the equivalent of an amber alert — for a child they say was taken by his father.

Two-year-old King Kane Crockett was abducted in Macon. Authorities say 29-year-old Caesar Crockett got into an altercation with the child’s mother — then shot and killed her sister, mother, and step-father before taking his son.

He’s wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also put out a call on Facebook asking for the public’s help locating Crockett.

Authorities say he has family in Florida and California.

