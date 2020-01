COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Set your calendar for March Madness– and we just don’t just mean the basketball. We’re talking about the March Madness Concert Series!

The event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Tyrome Tukes of Medallion Entertainment joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to explain what concert-goers can expect and how to purchase tickets!