Marine Patrol searching for missing man following boating accident on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A search for a missing boater is underway following a boating accident on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Marine Patrol Division is searching for a 24-year-old Colorado man after single vessel boating accident Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the accident happened at around 1:00 p.m. on the water near the Willow Point Golf Course.

Members of ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, along with Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are searching for the man, who was a passenger on the vessel.

