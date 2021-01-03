Mark Jones sworn-in as the new District Attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday afternoon the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit got a new District Attorney and Assistant District attorney.

Mark Jones was sworn-in as the new DA of the 6 counties in the Chattahoochee valley.

He beat 12 year incumbent DA Julia Slater during the democratic primaries in June.

After being sworn-in along with the new Assistant DA, Sheneka Terry, they both took to the stand to share their goals and issues they plan to address in their new roles.

Jones and Terry both made a point to address gang violence and the need to reduce the homicide rate in Columbus.

““If they would stop the violence I’m happy to talk with them, I am willing to do things that are unorthodox to stop the violence,” Jones said. “I will do whatever it takes for this community, so that we get a reduced homicide rate, that’s my chief and primary concern. I want people to feel safe that they can go out”

Assistant District attorney Terry echoed his statement.

“As the chief ADA I look forward to working closely with Mr. Jones in continuing to combat the issue that we have in this city of gang violence and homicide,” Terry said. “I look forward to working with the new Chief of Police and all of the law enforcement agencies throughout the six counties to get us back on the right track.”

DA Jones also stressed what he considers to be a judicial emergency, stating that his first days in office will be focused on the backlogs within the jail.

He says some have waited up to a thousand days without an indictment.

The new District Attorney is still facing two separate charges that, if convicted, could cause him to be unseated.

However, when asked if he was concerned about being unseated he stated that he is not concerned because the people chose him.

“I think it’s a voter suppression issue. The people voted, that information was out there in the public when they voted. Other than that I can’t really talk about it too much,” Jones said. “But I’m the peoples choice I’m the DA, I’m going to be the DA and that’s really all I have to say about that.”

Both District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney will begin their terms immediately on the morning of Jan. 4.