Mass protests raise concern of COVID-19 surge

(CBS)- As more beaches, churches, schools and businesses reopened worldwide, the sudden and mass civil unrest is raising fears of new virus outbreaks.

At his daily press briefing Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the cases in New York City, are going down – the most recent death toll, in the double digits:

“Down to 56, which is in this absurd reality we live in, actually, very, very good news,” Cuomo said.

But there’s renewed concern that deaths could again spike in U.S. cities, as protesters gather in large numbers to protest the death of George Floyd.

“You know that COVID-19 is still happening and this really increases the risk that something might go down, but to see everyone here in support of my people and the injustices that we face throughout the country everyday of our lives, is really moving and it is really powerful,” said one protester in San Francisco, California.

Anger was fueled by the fact American minorities have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

“I think it’s a symptom of broader racial inequities in our country that we need to work to resolve,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, CBS News.

The pandemic has also forced the postponement of the annual G7 Summit of world leaders, set to take place this year in the U.S.

President Trump, over the weekend, said he would be pushing it back until at least September.

That announcement, just hours after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she “cannot confirm” she would be attending amid the pandemic.

For a time, it was decided the G7 would be held virtually, but President Trump changed his mind. The summit was originally supposed to take place from June 10-12.