COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Tensions rose this week when a Columbus police group publicly challenged the leadership of the Columbus Police Department during a city council meeting.

The results of a survey by the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police were presented at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Issues like record-low retention, staffing shortages, and low morale within the department were brought to light.

Lt. Ralph Dowe, the president of the Columbus FOP, says the organization is composed of close to 550 local law enforcement officials, 314 of which are members of the Columbus Police Department.

Dowe says the FOP board administered the survey by personally contacting 232 members of the FOP one on one. The survey included seven questions about Columbus police leadership. Those officers represent over 70% of the CPD task force.

According to the survey, 99% of respondents said they don’t feel the police department is staffed with enough officers to create a safe environment for our city and the officers that serve it. Only 5% of survey respondents said they had confidence in Chief Blackmon’s leadership.

Dowe tells News 3, the FOP has agreed to meet with Mayor Skip Henderson to discuss the issues raised in the survey.

The Columbus Police Department is holding a hiring event on Feb. 26 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Public Safety Building in Columbus.