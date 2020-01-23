Mayor Skip Henderson offers possible solutions to Columbus’ crime problem

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson touched on a wide variety of issues during his annual state of the city address Thursday, but he did not shy away from the most difficult topic.

He tackled the city’s crime issue — specifically the high number of murders and homicides — directly. And he offered potential solutions.

“We are going to toughen our response through the justice system for crimes involving gangs,” Henderson told the nearly 400 business, political and civic leaders gathered at Columbus State’s Cunningham Center.

View the entire speech below:

But it was not just about getting tougher on crime, it was also about finding solutions to redirect those on the edge before they fall off onto the criminal side.

The city has secured $75,000 in federal grant funding to restart the mayor’s Summer Youth Work Program.

And the mayor is crystal clear about who he wants in those jobs.

“Here’s the deal. I don’t want straight-A students,” Henderson said. “I don’t want kids who polish their shoes every day, put a tie on and can’t wait to go to work. I want the kids with one foot in bounds and one foot out of bounds. I want the kids who if we don’t catch them now, we are going to lock them up in the future.”

The program will also feature life-skills classes.

Henderson says the mayor’s office will form four task forces to deal directly with areas of concern in the community. One will focus on violent crime, and others will deal with housing, health, and work-force development.

Those are all issues that contribute to the city’s crime rate. Henderson threw out another number and underscores the problem — a 21 percent poverty rate in Columbus.

A holistic approach is the way to go, one local pastor tells News 3.

“He’s laid out a clear vision of how we can do meaningful work of reshaping culture in some of our most underserved areas that have become heavily concentrated with crime, from housing to health to workforce housing,” said Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Adrian Chester. “There are so many people in Columbus who need meaningful opportunity.”