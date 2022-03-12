COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mayoral Candidate, John Anker, hosted a community cookout at one of his facilities as a way to bring the community together. Anker is a businessman who has several manufacturing and packaging facilities in the area.

“We’re not on a good fertile soil, we need to do things to make Columbus’ foundation firm and solid and stronger so that we can continue to build taller and better,” said Anker.

Anker said he decided to run for Mayor because he has an expectation as a citizen and as a business owner that has not been met. He said he is concerned about the increase in crime Columbus has seen lately and said he has spoken to community members who share similar thoughts.

He visited two neighborhoods in South Columbus, Benning Hills and Oakland Park, prior to the cookout and discussed the current situation in the community with the residents. He was invited by residents in both neighborhoods who wanted to express their concerns about the community. The residents led the community engagements and introduced Anker to other people in the area. He said many people expressed their desire for improvement and are tired of the constant violence the community has been experiencing.

“That’s why I’m here on the south side, that’s why we’re having a community engagement cookout. That’s why we’re here today to engage and ask questions with each other,” said Anker.

Anker said he believes his experience as a businessman will serve him greatly if he is elected as Mayor. He said he has experience in building ideas from the ground up and can bring drive and action to the community. He said if he is elected, he plans to base his position on safety, transparency, and accountability.