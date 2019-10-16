Mayor’s Good, Bad, Ugly tour takes turn onto deadly Mellon Street

Since August of last year, there have been four murders in the 400 block of Mellon Street.

Wedged in between Andrews Road and Cusseta Road, it is an area Columbus police know well.

Today about 100 business, political, civic and faith leaders rolled down Mellon Street as part of Mayor Skip Henderson’s Good, Bad and Ugly Tour.

For many, it was their first trip down what has become the deadliest block in Columbus.

“Wow,” said Columbus attorney and former Muscogee County prosecutor LaRae Moore. “So, I have really had the opportunity to put names with faces, so to speak. A lot of those streets were notorious areas that I would see associated with high-profile drug case, high-profile murder cases.”

Danny Dieth is a pastor at First Presbyterian Church who moved to Columbus a year and a half ago.

“Very eye-opening,” Dieth said when asked about the area. “Deplorable living conditions. Children out on the street. It is very disheartening. Nobody should be living in these conditions.”

One of Henderson’s goals on this two-day tour has been to showcase parts of the city that are buried in poverty and crime. There are been positive pieces like the National Infantry Museum and downtown redevelopment, but then there was Mellon Street.

It’s hard to fix a problem without seeing it, Henderson said.

“The whole idea here was to show people some of our challenges — as well as some of the things we are doing well,” he said. “When you can see the problem, it gets people’s attention.”

When the three city buses turned off East Central Street onto Mellon, people began to look intently out the windows at the blight, the people and the crime scenes.

The problem is clear to see as the city’s homicide total is 29 for the year — and three of those are on Mellon Street. The solution is a much tougher vision, Moore said.

“The million-dollar question is: How do you deal with that?” she said. “I think that if anybody had the answer on how to deal with the crime, that would be the million-dollar answer. Nobody has the answer. All we can do is the best we can do.”