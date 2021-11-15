The Mazda CX50 will be built at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo courtesy Mazda Toyota Manufacturing)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —Mazda Toyota Manufacturing unveiled the all-new Mazda CX-50 Monday, which will be built at the company’s Huntsville manufacturing facility.

Production of the CX-50 will begin at the Huntsville plant in January 2022.

The all-new crossover vehicle is designed to drive naturally in a wide variety of conditions, according to a news release from Mazda Toyota. The vehicle will be all-wheel drive and capable of offroad driving and towing.

Mazda Toyota said it plans to hire an additional 1,400 people to work at the Huntsville plant, eventually employing up to 4,000 people when at full production.

This is the second vehicle announced for production at the plant. In June, officials unveiled the Toyota Corolla Cross, which is already in production at the facility.

The plant has the capability to build 300,000 vehicles a year.