MBA-Military personnel battle on the hardwood after their military service at J.P. Thayer YMCA

From the coach:

“I have been a volunteer coach for 30 years… I do it to see kids grow into great athletes. I call them kids but soldiers and family members.”

“We provide an outlet for the combat soldier after deployment to have something to do and be positive instead of drinking their lives away and getting into trouble.”

“A lot of us aren`t the same when we come back… it`s all about resiliency and helping to cope when they come back… A safe haven to let the frustration out in a positive way.”

Here’s the latest on The Military Basketball Association