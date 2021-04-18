 

MBA-Military personnel battle on the hardwood after their military service at J.P. Thayer YMCA

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From the coach:

“I have been a volunteer coach for 30 years… I do it to see kids grow into great athletes. I call them kids but soldiers and family members.”

“We provide an outlet for the combat soldier after deployment to have something to do and be positive instead of drinking their lives away and getting into trouble.”

“A lot of us aren`t the same when we come back… it`s all about resiliency and helping to cope when they come back… A safe haven to let the frustration out in a positive way.”

Here’s the latest on The Military Basketball Association

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

64° / 53°
Fair
Fair 0% 64° 53°

Monday

75° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 53°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 78° 54°

Wednesday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 43°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 46°

Friday

72° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 72° 57°

Saturday

71° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 71° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
60°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

7 AM
Clear
3%
54°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories