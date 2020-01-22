Medical Industries of the Americas to launch latex production plant in Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL (WRBL) – Medical Industries of the Americas will be opening a latex production plant in Eufaula.

The Alabama Department of Commerce released the news about the plant Tuesday. It will bring about 400 jobs to the area.

The plant will be located in the former Ameritex facility. Ameritex, which also produced latex products, shutdown four years ago. The 105,000‐square‐foot facility is located at Eufaula Industrial Park.

Mayor Jack R. Tibbs Jr. said MI Americas’ substantial financial commitment to resuscitate and reopen the latex plant represents a game-changing economic development for the city.

“We’ve re‐tooled the plant, brought in experienced management, and signed up some of the largest distributors of latex and medical products in the U.S. to deliver our products domestically and worldwide,” said Abe Summers, president of MI Americas.

Production will begin at the plant in the second quarter. It will produce items including latex gloves, condoms, and hot and cold packs for therapy.

MI Americas said the investment in the Alabama production complex may eventually reach $50 million as it expands product lines.

MI Americas plans to return the plant to full operation in stages, eventually operating three shifts a day, five days a week.

“It’s welcome news that Medical Industries of the Americas has selected Alabama for its strategic growth plans,” Governor Ivey said. “The company’s project will not only create a significant number of jobs in Eufaula but also provide an economic boost for the entire region.