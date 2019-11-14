Medicare Part D Open Enrollment underway for Alabamians

Medicare Part D Enrollment has now opened up in Alabama.

Part D is the prescription drug coverage plan.

New this year, people can expect to see a cheaper premium, according to Alabama’s Department of Senior Services.

For people needing help enrolling, the department has trained counselors.

“What’s wonderful about these counselors is, number one it’s private. They don’t have any financial interest directing you to a particular drug company,” said Commissioner Jean W. Brown of ADSS.

The deadline to enroll is December 7.

For help with enrollment, you can visit medicare.gov or call 1-800-243-5463.