Meet a 9-year-old record-breaking weight lifter!

Minden, LA (CNN)- Can you lift 230 pounds? Nine-year-old Tate Fegley can!

The Louisiana boy decided to start lifting weights about 18 months ago. Since then, he’s been working out every morning.

So far, he’s broken seven records in his weight class– three of them in a single day.

Tate can bench press 92 pounds, squat 190 and dead lift 230.

He says he never set out to break records. He just liked the sport.

“I just loved watching them work out and lifting the weights,” says Tate.

“He works ridiculously hard. And it’s very motivating to see. And I think that’s 99 percent of his progress, is how hard this young man works,” said Peyton Grey, Fegley’s trainer.

Tate is heading to Florida this summer to try to win a national championship.