Meet Frankie: Pet of the Week from Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Meet Frankie! He’s the “Pet of the Week” from Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus.

Miranda Morrison says Frankie is a one-year-old cattle dog mix.

“He is the happiest boy you will meet. This guy is sure to keep you laughing with his antics. His favorite pastime is playing fetch…with himself! That’s right! Give this guy a toy and he will entertain himself (and you) for hours on end by grabbing it in his mouth, throwing it into the air, and gleefully pouncing and rolling all over it before repeating,” said Morrison.

Morrison says Frankie is part of Animal Ark’s “Month of Love” adoption special. He’s only $37.50 to adopt until the end of February.

“We are currently running a ‘Month of Love’ adoption special. Most adult dogs over 30 lbs. that have been on our adoption floor for over 30 days are 50% off,” Morrison said.

Morrison also mentioned Animal Ark’s Karaoke for Kitties event on March 12th and how you can participate.

Animal Ark Rescue is located at 7133 Sacerdote Lane in Columbus, Georgia, (706) 569-6040.