Memorial Day ceremony to be held for Enterprise hero Joshua Kaleb Watson

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Joshua Kaleb Watson, a Navy ensign and Enterprise native who died in the terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola, is now part of the Wall of Freedom at Enterprise Recreational Park.

Shortly before his death, Watson distinguished himself by directing law enforcement to the shooter despite being shot several times himself. He has been credited with potentially saving numerous lives by helping officers take down the terrorist.

City councilman Scotty Johnson, District 4, said a ceremony this Monday will remember fallen military service members who died while serving their country. Watson’s name is one of many names on Enterprise’s Wall of Freedom.

“We are sad that we have yet another name to add to the list of patriots who have fallen, but at the same time we are pleased to have his name engraved in this permanent place of honor, where future generations will know of his service and sacrifice,” Johnson said. “The same goes for all of the people whose names are etched here. Let us always remember.”

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day by local veterans organizations at the monument including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, Order of the Purple Heart, Wounded Warriors.

Everyone is invited to attend.