Memorial ride for slain Auburn police officer William Buechner

The memory of Auburn Police officer William Buechner continues to live on.

Jeff Persinger with Montgomery Harley-Davidson, along with members of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are hosting a memorial ride in honor of the fallen hero on Saturday, June 29. Buechner was a full patch member of the Club for more than five years.

Persinger says he’s been planning this ride for a little over a month now. “I never had the pleasure of meeting him. I was a police officer for nine years and I’ve worn the badge. I know the dangers that they go through and the stress that police officers go through. So, anytime there’s a police officer that gets shot, I want to do everything I can do to honor them. If they gave their life for us, we’re going to go what we can to honor them.”

If you would like to ride, registration opens at 8:30a/CT at Montgomery Harley-Davidson and ends at 12p/CT. State police, Auburn police, and other police departments will escort numerous bikers from I-85, through downtown Auburn to Town Creek Cemetery, where Buechner is buried.

Once bikers get to the grave site, they’ll spend time paying their respects.

Registration is free, but hosts are accepting donations through shirt sales and raffle prizes. All funds will be given to the family.