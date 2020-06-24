Metra Transit switches gears to accomodate passengers as the coronavirus continues to spread

Metra Transit is making changes to accommodate their riders during the pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, Metra Transit changed their bus schedules. They removed their night routes and now the last bus leaves at 6:30 p.m. Rosa Evans with Metra says ridership the past couple of months has been 50 percent less than what they’re used to seeing.

She says because of this, they are going to continue this schedule for the remainder of the year, but in August they will add more busses to accommodate their riders.

“Because the ridership at night is low. We’re going to have the last line up be at 6:30 as it is now. We’re brining back 3 more busses that we had originally because of the social distancing and also to help customers to get to the peak hours of where they need to go,” Evans said.

Before the pandemic, Evans says Metra was making plans to reduce service on low performing routes. She says that plan will now go into effect next year.