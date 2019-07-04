Mexico Hands Team USA U19 1st Defeat

Columbus, Georgia – The USA U19 team were on a red hot start to the 2019 USA Softball International Cup. The young Americans were 4-0 heading into Wednesday’s match ups, but their first test was a big one. Mexico, the 5th best team in the world, brought the fight.

After 5 scoreless innings, Mexico broke the game open scoring 5 runs. Kathryn Sandercook takes the loss for this one, she was rocked for those five runs in just one-third of an inning. While Taylor McQuillin gets the win for Mexico, going seven innings with six strike outs, one walk in the shut out win for Mexico, 6-0 over Team USA U19.