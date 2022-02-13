Middle and High Schoolers start their engines at the 2022 Columbus Grand Prix

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It was all gas and little breaks as racers started their engines in downtown Columbus on Feb. 12 at the 2022 Columbus Grand Prix. Middle school and high school teams from across Alabama and Georgia put their engineering skills to the test as they raced electric cars.

Greenpower’s’ STEM and workforce development program allows students to gain hands-on experience with engineering and project management. Teams are a part of the process from beginning to end, designing and building the cars.

Executive Director of Greenpower, Drew Sparks tells News 3, the engineering push started as a way to give kids a taste of what engineering entails and expose students at a young age. Sparks says it has evolved into so much more over time.

“We’re getting kids to build race cars, not only that they’re learning how to work together as a team, they’re learning how to budget, how to forecast things, how to plan for events coming up, and how to look further than just the events in front of them.” Drew Sparks, Executive Director of Greenpower

Scoring is done by combining educational and racing components. Teams are scored on how many laps they can complete within the 90 minutes and are required to switch driver’s three times. As well as a pre-race presentation, inspection and safety checks.

As well as exposing students to engineering, the program prepares students at a young age to apply skills to real life applications.

“I hope these kids can find ways to work with each other cause that’s something that’s really hard to do now and not just see a challenge and quit. See a challenge and find a solution and make it better and just make sure it doesn’t happen again.” Drew Sparks, Executive Director of Greenpower

Pit areas are broken up into Middle School and High School zones. Each team participated in two heats throughout the day, allowing them to make modifications and apply problem solving skills.

Conner Heaton – Oxford High School

Local teams included Eddy Middle School, the Columbus YMCA, and Columbus Parks and Rec.