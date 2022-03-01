LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Sixth graders at Long Cane Middle School had the opportunity to create a real-life wax museum for Black History Month. Students had the opportunity to pick symbolic African-American figures like Katherine Johnson and Jesse Owens and write reports on how they shaped history while dressed like the symbolic figures.

The idea came from the sixth grade English and Language Arts teacher, Sonya Brown. Brown came across the idea on Facebook and modified it to the sixth grade learning standards for her students.

“The more they researched and learned the process and the more they dug into their people, I could tell they were getting excited. They were getting enthusiastic because I said ‘pick somebody that you would relate to’,” said Brown.

Although Brown has been teaching at Long Cane for 26 years, this is her first time doing the wax museum project with her students. She decided to get creative when she could not host Black History Month programs in the school due to COVID-19 protocols.

The wax museum has also given the students an opportunity to interact with the community because family members have been allowed into the school to see the presentations.

Brown said only a small percentage out of her 80 students were picked because of their hard work and dedication to the project. She said she found it inspiring to see how hard they worked and how they identified with different figures like Serena Williams and Malcolm X.

“These students have risen to the occasion. I think that all of the people that they researched, they have done them proudly. The ones who have passed away, they did them right,” said Brown.

Deonna Walker is one of Brown’s students and she represented Dr. Marie Daly, a biochemist and the first African-American woman in the United States to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry.

“I picked her because when I saw her, I just saw something in her. I noticed that not a lot of people knew about her so I wanted to make sure that she was known to people who are here at school,” said Walker.

Walker said she spent about a month researching and learning about Dr. Daly before putting together her presentation.

Lindley Brown is another one of Brown’s students and she chose to represent Simone Biles because she said Biles is her idol.

“She is really confident and she works hard, she doesn’t give up and it helps me because sometimes I get a little anxious,” said Lindley.

She said the wax museum project helped her work on her confidence and gave her an opportunity to learn a lot of history.