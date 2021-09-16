Mike Hubbard’s apology letter shouldn’t lead to his early release, prosecutors say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Speaker of the Alabama House and convicted felon Mike Hubbard says he’s sorry, and that he should be released early from prison. Prosecutors disagree.

Friday, Hubbard’s lawyers submitted an apology letter on behalf of the former politician, who was convicted on various ethics violations in June 2016. In a motion submitted to the court Wednesday, his prosecutors said that his apology was “belated” and that it’s no excuse for Hubbard to be released from prison early.

Hubbard’s convictions stem from counts of using his office for public gain and illegally lobbying. While he was originally convicted on 12 charges, Hubbard appealed all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court, where only six counts were upheld.

This is the first time, according to prosecutors, that Hubbard has apologized for his crimes.

“My conviction has severely damaged and embarrassed me and my family, friends, former constituents, church, the legislature and the State of Alabama,” Hubbard wrote in his apology letter to the Court. “I recognize and admit my errors… the fact that I was convicted of violating the ethics law of which I oversaw the drafting and passing is embarrassing, and I apologize to the court.”

Hubbard went on to ask for early release directly in his letter.

“I sincerely ask this Court to allow me the opportunity to turn my faith, my talents and my passion to make a positive impact on our community and people’s lives,” he concluded.

Prosecutors were not persuaded by Hubbard’s letter or the arguments made by his legal staff.

“It is a positive step that Hubbard recognizes that his crimes ‘harmed society as a whole,'” the State said in its motion opposing his release. “But he is wrong to think the best way to repair that harm is for the Court to release the very man who caused it after he has served less than half his sentence.”

Prosecutors went even further:

“By Hubbard’s logic, a remorseful arsonist should be released early if he expresses the desire to rebuild the home he burned down,” the State said. “That is not how the law works, and none of Hubbard’s proffered reasons should lead this Court to hold otherwise.”

Hubbard is serving his time in Limestone Correctional Center, according to the Alabama Department of Correction records.

Circuit Judge Jacob A. Walker has not yet ruled on the motion to release Hubbard early.

You can read Hubbard’s full apology letter below.