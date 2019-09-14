Miss Teal Tiara Conquering Cancer Gala held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–There was a packed crowd at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Friday night for the Conquering Cancer Gala.

The event was put on by Southern Teal, a nonprofit cancer foundation. The organization seeks to improve the emotional and physical well-being of patients and families fighting cancer. This is done through community outreach programs, education, and supportive care. Proceeds from tonight’s event go toward these initiatives.

Many people battling cancer were on-hand Friday night to give testimonials about their journeys while fighting the deadly disease. The large crowd was also treated to a performance by Miss Georgia 2019 Victoria Hill. A highlight of the evening was the Miss Teal Tiara Pageant. Contestants created a character of the opposite for their performance.

Five contestant competed in the pageant. Dr. Timothy Villegas appeared in the pageant as as Olivia Vaginalis and performed “What a Feeling.” The next contestant was Dr. Larry Dooley as Miss Endura Techweek with a performance of “I Put a Spell on You.” Brig. Gen (ret.) Peter Jones as Dirty Daisy was up next performing “The Git Up.” Cpl. Keith Gibson followed with a performance of “We are Family” as Bertha Pigg. Up next was WRBL’s own Bob Jeswald as Miss Sunny Side Up with a performance of “It’s Raining Men.” The evening’s final contestant, performing “I Feel Like a Woman” was Roy Durham as Candy Chemo.

A panel of five judges scored the contestants. They were judged on:

⦁ Overall first impression / Sense of attractiveness

⦁ Technique including walk, posture, and grace

⦁ Sense of confidence / Composure

⦁ Personality and stage presence

⦁ Appropriateness of attire / Style

⦁ Entertainment value

⦁ Ability to communicate to the audience in tone; body language

Tasked with judging the performances were: President of Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce Brian Anderson, WLTZ Anchor Dee Armstrong, Columbus Lions co-owner John Hargrove, Greystone Properties Dr. Billy Kendall, Partner with 2WR Architectural Firm Scott Allen, and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

The overall winner of the Miss Teal Tiara title was Brig. Gen (ret.) Peter Jones as Dirty Daisy. Awards were also given out for Best Costume, Best Talent, Best Interview, and Miss Congeniality. A silent auction was held prior to the start of the pageant.