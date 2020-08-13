Missing Brownsville woman found dead in Matamoros

Top Stories

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A missing Brownsville woman was found dead in Matamoros on Tuesday.

According to Brownsville PD, Lizbeth Flores, 23, was reported missing on Monday and was last known to have crossed into Mexico.

Authorities reported that Flores was found dead at Libramiento Emilio Portes Gil in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Tuesday.

Mexican authorities confirmed that Flores died of head trauma from big rocks found at the crime scene.

The victim’s family members were referred to the Mexican Consulate for further assistance on the incident.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 92° 74°

Friday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Monday

91° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories