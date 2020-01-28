Missing Columbus teen to be featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh”

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – A missing teen from Columbus will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show in an effort to bring her back home to her family.

“In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Angel McDonald, who has been missing for just over six months. The teen was 16-year-old when she went missing on Sat. July 13, 2019.

At the time she went missing, McDonald was 5’10” tall and weighed 145 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes. McDonald is biracial with White and Hispanic heritage.

“In Pursuit with John Walsh” aims to both find missing children and track down fugitives.

Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be solved. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each episode, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts

The episode featuring Angel McDonald will air on Wed. Jan. 29 at 10/9 CST on Investigation Discovery.