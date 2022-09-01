LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Michelle Dunlap-Smith’s family members are continuing to ask for the public’s help three months after the LaGrange native’s disappearance.

Cherina Jones, Dunlap-Smith’s sister, said the 51-year-old was receiving medical attention for alcohol withdrawals at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center when she walked out and vanished.

“Whoever got her just let her go. It don’t even make no sense, I mean, she do have people that love her and misses her very, very much. If you have her, just let her go,” said Jones.

Jones described Dunlap-Smith as a kind person who has a good heart. She said the past three months have been really rough for the family, especially for their mother, who continues to hope for the return of her daughter. Jones said the family is close-knit and they would speak or see Dunlap-Smith everyday and her disappearance has left a void.

However, they continue to pray that they will find Dunlap-Smith someday soon. Jones said they have not received any hints or indications of Dunlap-Smith’s whereabouts yet.

Jones confirmed that the family is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dunlap-Smith. They will be holding a search in the city on Saturday, Sep. 3, anyone is welcomed to join. Please contact 706-880-1918 or 706-350-3639, if interested in attending the search.