CPD: Missing teen Skylin Coroi located

UPDATE: Thursday, Dec. 19: The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit confirms missing teen Skylin Coroi has been located and is in good health.

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Skylin Coroi, age 17, was last seen on December 10 in the area Beaver Trail, according to officials with CPD.

Coroi was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Skylin Coroi’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.