AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee-Scott Academy Warriors just landed one of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars.

According to a Facebook Post from Lee-Scott Academy on Monday, the private school is excited to welcome a new Head Baseball Coach, Tim Hudson.

Hudson is in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame. He’s a former volunteer assistant baseball coach at Auburn University, where he too played baseball in college. He calls Auburn home with his family.

Hudson’s 17-year career includes time with the Braves, Giants, and Athletics. He has won a World Series and is a four-time MLB All-Star. He’s also a hometown hero in east Alabama where he and his wife, Kim, help support local efforts and families in need through the Hudson Family Foundation.