Mobile testing for Covid-19 ends at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Mobile testing ended at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this morning. Over the past couple of months Phoebe Sumter Medical Center conducted over1200 tests for COVID-19. The CEO of the medical center, Brandi Lunneborg, says every week she noticed the need for mobile testing was decreasing.

Lunneborg says when they first started testing there was a high demand. Their staff was operating the mobile testing site seven days a week,they then moved to five to only operating three. She says once they cut down to only three days they were only testing around 15 people a day.

Lunneborg says not only are they getting more negative results back from testing, but there is a huge reduction in the amount of in-patients being treated for COVID-19.

“We now this week have actually more non-covid patients than we have covid patients for the first time in three months. So we are seeing the trend improve significantly in the community. It’s starting to be very clear from the patients who are arriving that they’re coming with other complaints and things that they potentially put care off because of the covid virus,” Lunneborg said.

Lunneborg says around 400 tests conducted at the center or their primary care clinics came back positive. There are 14 COVID-19 patients being treated at the center right now.

She says although they are no longer doing mobile testing, their clinics along with other providers are still offering tests for Covid-19. Right now, visitation is still suspended at the Medical Center.

Lunneborg says now that there isn’t a high demand for Covid-19 patients, her team plans to refocus on the safest way to start getting things back to normal.