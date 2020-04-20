Mom, boyfriend charged with fatally shooting son in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama said a woman and her boyfriend were arrested and accused of fatally shooting the woman’s son.

News outlets reported 45-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble and 59-year-old Gregory Peck were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Tim’Darius Theophilus Gamble. Birmingham police responded to a home Monday night and found Tim’Darius Gamble lying in the back yard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Micia Gamble and Peck had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.