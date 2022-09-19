MONDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine for Monday and the week ahead. Today, highs will manage to get up to near 90 degrees is most locations. And with all this sunshine around, just a reminder to use sunscreen if you have to be outdoors, especially for long periods. Tonight, clear skies prevail with an overnight low in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to be mostly sunny and dry, but things start to heat up with highs expected in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Wednesday and Thursday will feature some pretty hot temperatures around the area as highs top out in the mid to upper 90s, close to 10 degrees above our average of 87. But late Thursday, we’ll see a sort backdoor cool front swing down and come through the region, and that will help not only reinforce the drier air, but help cool us off to more seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

UPCOMING WEEKEND: The upcoming weekend should be wonderful for any outdoor activities you may have planned. Friday night football and college football on Saturday is looking great with lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s.



NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Taking a peek further out, late Sunday into Monday an approaching cold front will help cool us off even more and bring us a chance for some showers. There doesn’t appear to be a ton of rain with this system, but it will bring a chance for some wet stuff nonetheless.

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona is currently located over the eastern Dominican Republic, causing extensive flooding over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.. Fiona is moving to the northwest at 8 mph and is expected to not only strengthen over the next couple of days, but is expected to increase her forward speed as well. The latest NHC track has Fiona moving off to the north-northwest, then by Tuesday turning more northward, and finally to the northeast on Wednesday and ultimately out into the open Atlantic. So, Fiona doesn’t appear to be a threat to the U.S. mainland, but folks with interests in Bermuda may need to keep an eye on Fiona as she looks to come very close to the island.

