Montgomery man arrested by Auburn Police in case of stolen vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Sept. 19, 2021 Auburn Police arrested 23-year-old Rodriques O’Neal Pitts on multiple felony warrants according to a news release.

Pitts was charged with:

theft of property first degree

theft of property second degree

unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

Sept. 18, 2021, Auburn Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive. An additional report was made of property stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.

Pitts was developed as a suspect and arrested by the Auburn Police Department with help from the Opelika Police Department.

The stolen vehicle was found and recovered.

Pitts was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $11,000 bond.