Montgomery PD: Body found identified as missing ASU student

Top Stories

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Missing ASU student Adam Dowdell Jr.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the death of an Alabama State University student.

ASU student Adam Dowdell, Jr., 22, of Alabaster, Alabama, was reported missing after he was last seen September 8. Montgomery Police say Dowdell was a transfer student who recently started attending ASU.

RELATED: Search underway for missing ASU student

Monday, September 14, around 2:45 p.m., Montgomery PD, ASU, and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Hutchinson Street after receiving a report of a possible body found. . The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. After further investigation, the body was officially identified as that of Dowdell Jr., authorities report.

The ASU president, Quinton T. Ross,  Jr released a statement expressing grief over the loss of Dowdell.

“Greeting Hornet Nation:

By now, you may have heard that the Montgomery Police Department issued a statement this evening that a body that was found this afternoon has been identified as that of Alabama State University student, 22-year-old Adam Dowdell. Adam was a transfer student, majoring in physical education. 

Since Adam was reported missing last week, the ASU Police Department had been working closely with local law enforcement agencies, including the Montgomery Police Department, as well as various state and national agencies in the investigation of Adam’s disappearance. We all had hoped for a different outcome.

Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss.

If any of our campus family needs to talk to someone, please contact the University’s Counseling Center at 334-229-4894. Counselors are available to assist you.”

By: President Quinton T. Ross,  Jr. 

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. At this time, no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 70°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 82° 70°

Wednesday

73° / 71°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 73° 71°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Rain
Rain 90% 78° 70°

Friday

79° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 79° 66°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

75° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 58°

Monday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
50%
81°

79°

6 PM
Showers
50%
79°

78°

7 PM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

1 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Showers
50%
73°

72°

5 AM
Showers
50%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories