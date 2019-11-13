Montgomery’s first African-American mayor takes office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has taken office as the capital city’s first African-American leader.

Reed took the oath of office Tuesday after easily winning the runoff last month.

In his inaugural address, Reed said Montgomery was a city that “chose destiny over division.”

In a nod to his history-making win, Reed said the enslaved people once sold nearby on the banks of the Alabama River could only have imagined such a day.

Reed replaced outgoing Mayor Todd Strange, who has served since 2009 and did not seek reelection.

Montgomery served as the first capital of the Confederacy and later played a critical role in the civil rights movement.

Reed previously served as the county’s probate judge.

