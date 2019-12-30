More details emerge in deadly Texas church shooting

WARNING & VIEWER ADVISORY: Story contains graphic video.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – Police say congregants returned fire and fatally shot a gunman who killed two people in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Authorities at a Sunday evening news conference praised the two congregants who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who returned fire on the gunman.

Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, “We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse.”