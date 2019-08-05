More details on the two deadly weekend mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

(CBS News)- Investigators are releasing new details into this weekend’s violent attacks that killed 29 people.

In El Paso, Texas– 21-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius is now facing state capital murder charges.

The shooting is now being investigated as domestic terrorism and a possible hate crime.

Meanwhile in Dayton, Ohio– authorities have identified the man accused of killing 9 people including his own sister as 24-year-old Connor Betts.

“We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years,” said President Donald Trump.

Two communities, in mourning, following a pair of violent attacks this weekend that killed nearly 30 people.

In Dayton, Ohio, an overnight attack at a popular nightclub killed at least 9 people and injured more than 20 others, a tragedy that officials say could have been much worse if police hadn’t responded so quickly.

“Had this individual make it through the doorway, with that level of weaponry, there would have been a catastrophic injury and loss of life,” said Chief Richard Biehl, of Dayton Police.

And 13 hours earlier and 1600 miles away in El Paso, a 21-year old suspect is accused of gunning down shoppers at a Walmart, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen others.

Authorities are looking into a racist and anti-immigrant document posted online that’s believed to be written by the shooter.

“The hate crimes and domestic terrorism fusion cell has assigned personnel on this investigation,” said Jeanette Harper, FBI Special Agent.

President Donald Trump says his administration is providing whatever resources are necessary to officials on the ground in both communities.

He says he will make an official statement on Monday morning.

“We’ve done actually a lot. But perhaps more has to be done. But this is also a mental illness problem if you look at both of these cases. This is mental illness,” said President Trump.