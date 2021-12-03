More packages found on side of Alabama roadway raising more concerns for customers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) — Nearly two dozen FedEx packages were found Wednesday dumped on the side of the road this time in Chilton County. Last week hundreds were found in Blount County. One woman said she believes one of her packages is one of those that was lost in translation.

On Wednesday, about 20 FedEx packages were found off County Road 166 in Jemison. This comes after police found roughly 400 FedEx packages dumped in a ravine in Blount County just one week ago.

“If mine is down there I guess some wildlife got some good food,” said Lori Mcnamee.

Mcnamee is still waiting on her Hello Fresh order.

“I’ve had it here or there where it’s just kinda delayed. I’ve never really had it to where it just never showed up,” said Mcnamee.

Her neighbors started having similar issues.

“A Facebook group that I’m in started posting about everyone else in that Blount County neighborhood going hey we haven’t got our packages, has anyone had any trouble with FedEx? And I commented going hey I did too,” said Mcnamee.

She believes her FedEx package is one of the hundreds found on the side of the road.

“It fell kinda in the timeline so I’m pretty sure there’s just some yummy shrimp sitting somewhere in Blount County,” said Mcnamee.

Luckily for McNamee Hello Fresh gave here a refund, but unfortunately hundreds of others are still waiting on their packages to arrive.

FedEx did send out a statement Wednesday saying they are appalled at what happened and they are cooperating fully with law enforcement during this investigation.