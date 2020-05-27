More showers and storms, but as you can see below and improving forecast Sunday

The complex line of storms had a history so far with some fallen trees…The environment has been more stable as it lifts northeast and has slowed a bit. We still need to monitor this closely throughout the rest of this evening but otherwise heavy rainfall across central Alabama is what I’m seeing right now.

The forecast continues to come in waves of showers and storms along the front through Friday and exiting by Saturday early morning before it clears. Then it’s all calm and drier after this. The beauty is that we head into June, with only one official day of a 90° reading for the year and the season.

Mid 80s and a mix of clouds and sun as we head into the extended forecast next week. The forecast is looking great! We have the first two tropical storms out for the month of May and will be in the “Official” start of the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season coming-up! Stay tuned.